Cyprus House President, Annita Demetriou, has expressed concern over the growing Turkish provocations, particularly in view of the illegal visit of the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to the occupied areas of Cyprus, and his expressed intention for announcements with a view to create a new fait accompli.

Demetriou, who received on Friday a delegation of Famagusta Municipality, headed by Mayor Simos Ioannou, underlined the particular importance and symbolism of Famagusta for all Cypriots.

According to a House press release, Demetriou underlined that diplomatic efforts need to be intensified, with a view to avert a new fait accompli and stressed the importance of acting in unity to address any moves of the Turkish side.

She briefed the delegation about her own actions towards her counterparts of parliaments of UN Security Council and EU member states, international and regional parliamentary organisations as well as of countries of the broader Eastern Mediterranean region.

Demetriou assured the Famagusta Mayor about the readiness of the House to undertake initiatives which are deemed necessary towards this direction.

Famagusta Mayor, Simos Ioannou thanked the House President for her unwavering support to the struggle of the people fo Famagusta and briefed her about the demonstrations which the Municipality is organising against all the illegal and unacceptable actions being promoted against the legal inhabitants of the occupied city.

In statements to the media, after the meeting, Ioannou stressed the need for unity, particularly on the issue of Famagusta.



He noted that they decided to stay in constant contact with Demetriou and that they discussed the measures which the parliament can take to help at this difficult juncture.

Cyprus remains divided since the 1974 Turkish invasion and so far numerous UN backed efforts to reunite the island failed to yield results.

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’.



UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.