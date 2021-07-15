Cyprus honours today all those who sacrificed their life to defend democracy during the coup d’etat on the 15th of July 1974.

On this day 47 years ago, the Greek military junta, then ruling Greece, and its Greek Cypriot collaborators- EOKA-B-, toppled the democratically elected President of Cyprus, the late Archbishop Makarios III.

The coup staged by the Athens` junta against the elected government of President Makarios served Turkey as a pretext to impose its divisive plans against Cyprus. On July 20, 1974, Turkey invaded Cyprus, violating all rules of international law, including the Charter of the United Nations.

Sirens will sound at 0820 local time to remind people of the time the coup d`etat unfolded.

President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades will attend in the morning a memorial service to those killed defending democracy while later on he will attend a special session of the House of Representatives to denounce the coup and the Turkish invasion and honour those who sacrificed their life to defend democracy and their country.

Political parties, municipalities and organisations will organize a number of events condemning the coup d`etat and the subsequent Turkish invasion.

The coup d’etat began under the slogan “Alexander has entered hospital”. In the morning of the 15th of July 1974 President Makarios was at the Presidential Palace meeting with Greek children from Egypt.

As the coup was unfolding and shootings began Makarios’ aides helped him escape, while protecting the children. The Presidential Palace, the Archbishopric and other places were attacked. The state radio (RIK) had to transmit the message that Makarios was dead, while Nicos Sampson was appointed as President.

But Makarios was not dead. Shortly after. he addressed the people of Cyprus from a local radio station in Pafos, saying:

“The voice you hear is familiar. You know who it is. I am Makarios. I am the one you chose to be your leader. I am not dead, as the junta of Athens and its representatives here would have liked me to be. I am alive…. The junta coup failed. I was their target”.

The junta, Makarios said wants to divide Cyprus and called on the people not to obey its orders and to resist.

The attack on the Presidential Palace was not the only one. More attacks were carried out in cities and many villages of Cyprus to suppress the resistance. Blood was shed with dozens dead and hundreds injured. Blood, which was to be shed with even more tragic consequences only a few days later when Turkish troops invaded the island and since then occupy 37% of Cyprus’ territory in violation of international law.

Today, we honor the heroes of the resistance, all those who lost their lives to defend democracy and the state during the cou