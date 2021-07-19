Cyprus Health Minister issued a new decree that comes into effect July 20 until 31st with new measures and protocols for food service areas, restaurants, pubs, retail stores, casinos, athletic establishments, nightclubs, schools, churches, theaters, amphitheaters and other spaces.

The new decree says that the measures are put into place as the figures until 18 July show that 69.8% of the population was vaccinated with the 1st dose and 59.2% concluded its vaccination scheme but at the same time the period between July 11 and July 18 Cyprus recorded a total of 6,924 covid cases and 190-220 hospitalizations per day. The positivity rate stands at 1.5% and 5 people passed away due to covid.

The safepass is necessary for access to certain places and the decree states that capacity can change if all the visitors are fully vaccinated.

Safepass is also necessary for hospital visits and visits to nursing homes.

The decree also reminds passengers of their obligations depending on the country of their origin or departure.