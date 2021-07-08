Cyprus Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas announced, on Wednesday, a package of new measures which will be in place from Friday, July 9 until the end of July to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic with the focus being crowded areas and social events where clusters of new cases have been observed affecting mainly young people.

He urged all people who have not yet been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible, to protect themselves and to contribute in the effort for the community’s immunity which will allow everyone to return to an “operational normality” safely.

In statements at the Presidential Palace, after a meeting of the Cabinet, Hadjipantelas said he briefed Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and his fellow Ministers on recent epidemiological data.

Contact tracing analysis, he said, has shown “clusters of cases in crowded areas and after social events. Large clusters are observed affecting mainly young people with a bigger social life.”

At the same time, the Minister of Health said, it has been found that over 90% of COVID cases have either not completed their vaccination scheme (both shots) or is unvaccinated, something which “intensifies concern for virus mutations and a spread in the community.”

Givern that the majority of patients treated in hospital are people who have not been vaccinated which means they have more serious symptoms is “of equal concern,” he noted.

He announced the following decisions which were taken by the Cabinet to contain the spread of the virus in the community: