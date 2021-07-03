The handover ceremonies of the portfolios of newly appointed members of the Council of Ministers and government officials took place on Friday.

Stefi Drakou took over the Ministry of Justice and Public Order to replace Emily Yiolitis, and Michalis Hatzipandelas took over the Ministry of Health to replace Constantinos Ioannou. In addition, Marios Pelekanos is the new Government Spokesperson, Niovi Parisinou the new Deputy Government Spokesperson, while Andreas Iosif the new Director of the President`s Press Office. They replace Kyriacos Koushos, Panagiotis Sentonas and Victoras Papadopoulos respectively. Panagiotis Sentonas assumes the position of Citizen Commissioner, replacing the institution of Volunteer Commissioner, a position previously held by Yiannis Yiannakis.

Deputy Minister of Social Welfare, Anastasia Anthousi, will take office immediately after the approval of the supplementary budget.

During the handover ceremony of the portfolio of the Ministry of Justice and Public Order, newly appointed Minister Stefi Drakou said that there are two major challenges for the Ministry, namely improving the legal framework for tackling corruption and reforming the judiciary. She added that among other things, she will pay attention and closely monitor the issues concerning the reorganization and proper structure of the police force, issues of equality and tackling gender-based violence.

Minister of Defence and acting Minister of Justice, Charalambos Petrides, said that the many years of experience in the private sector that the new Minister has, as well as the enrichment of the ministerial team with people who have valuable know-how as regards the competitive free market environment, are very important aspects.

During the handover ceremony at the Ministry of Health, newly appointed Minister Michalis Hatzipandelas said that the state`s commitment to the right of access to health is an indicator of social sensitivity and responsibility. He added that among his priorities will be the management of the coronavirus pandemic, the development and upgrading of the health system and the upgrading of the public hospitals.

Outgoing Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou said he was proud for the work done in the last years which drastically changed the health sector in Cyprus, while referring to the pandemic, he said that many decisions that had to be taken were hard and difficult but were all aiming at protecting public health and save lives.

Meanwhile, during an other ceremony, new Government Spokesman, Marios Pelekanou, said that together with the Deputy Government Spokeswoman Niovi Parisinou, and the Director of the Press Office of the President Andreas Iosif, they will work in full cooperation with the representatives of the Media.

“Among our priorities is the enrichment of the way our Office operates, by implementing innovative ideas and utilising the possibilities provided by technology,” he said.

The new Deputy Government Spokeswoman, Niovi Parisinou, said that she looks forward to a close cooperation and an honest relationship with all media representatives with the aim of providing correct and unhindered information to all citizens about the policies and actions of the Government.

Andreas Iosif, the new Director of the President`s Press Office, said that he will always be available to all journalists, since they are the voice of the citizens. “I will have a sincere cooperation with the representatives of all the media. Journalists play an important role in society and contribute to shaping public opinion,” he said.

Citizen Commissioner Panagiotis Sentonas said that his new post is a challenge since “we have a lot to do to strengthen participatory governance, participation of citizens in shaping public policy and decision-making. We start the planning immediately and in the next period we will have the opportunity to present our actions and programmes”.

They all thanked the President of the Republic for the confidence he has shown in them by appointing them to their new posts.