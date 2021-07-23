Cyprus Health Ministry on Thursday announced 4 deaths and 1,046 new covid cases while 264 patients are getting treatment in hospitals.

The positivity rate stands now at 1,17% and the total deaths at 398. The total cases since the pandemic broke out is 95,307.

From the 264 patients in hospitals, 68 are in serious condition and according to the figures, 90,2% of the patients were not vaccinated.

The new cases were detected from a total 89,188 tests ( rapid and PCR).

The deceased are a female 74 years old who passed away at the Limassol General Hospital, a female 69 years old who passed away at the ICU of the Nicosia Hospital, a male 87 years old who died at the Nicosia Hospital and a male 85 years old who passed away at the Limassol Hospital. From the 398 deaths, 264 are male (66%) and 134 female (34%) and the median age is 77,2 years.

From the 68 patients in serious condition, 28 are intubated,one are in an ICU and 39 in ACU.

From the 89,188 tests today, 8,298 were PCR and 80,890 rapid tests.

The cases were detected as follows: 66 from 523 samples in the framework of contact tracing, 9 from 2,996 tests at airports,

251 from 4,432 tests done on private initiative, 21 from 267 samples at the Microbiological Labs of General Hospitals,

63 from 2,314 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies and

636 from 78,576 rapid tests done in the framework of mass testing of the population.

No cases were detected from 80 samples taken following GP referrals or testing at public clinics.

The positivity rate from rapid tests is at 0,83% in Nicosia from 22,606 tests, at 1,07% in Limassol from 14,465 tests , at 1,19% in Larnaka from 9,168 tests, at 1,08% in Paphos from 7,146 tests and at 0,80% in Famagusta from 6,249 tests.

Twelve cases were detected at nursing homes in Larnaka and 4 in Limassol. Moreover 5 cases were detected in the army (16-22/7) and 37 in businesses from a total of 15,857 tests between 30/6-21/7.