Cyprus FM stresses that the international community must react to new provocations by Turkey



If the world does not react to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan`s new provocative actions, there can be no doubt that he will be encouraged to continue, not only in Cyprus, but also in the region where Turkey’s destabilizing role extends, in a manner that also undermines US interests, Cyprus Foreign Minister, Nikos Christodoulides said on Tuesday, addressing an International Coordinating Committee (PSEKA) online conference on the 47th Anniversary of the July 20, 1974 Turkish invasion and occupation of Cyprus



Christodoulides said that this discussion comes in the immediate aftermath of announcements made earlier on Tuesday by President Erdogan in relation to the fenced area of Varosha in the occupied areas of the Republic of Cyprus and stressed that “the international community, the United States, have a duty not to allow President Erdogan to transform the entire region into his playground and a source of conflict and destabilization.



“Despite calls by the US, EU and the international community not to proceed on Varosha, President Erdogan today announced that they are changing the status of part of the fenced area of Varosha, where the secessionist entity in the occupied areas will be given control,” Christodoulides noted.

He said that “these actions, that come at a time when the international community is focusing its efforts on the resumption of negotiations for the Cyprus problem, are clearly violating the relevant United National Security Council Resolutions on Varosha which clearly state that responsibility for Varosha lies with Turkey and that control of the area must be transferred to the UN Peace Keeping Force in Cyprus.”

“As I have stated, the United Nations Security Council has repeatedly recognized that the status of Varosha is distinct, and through numerous Resolutions called “for the transfer of this area to the administration of the United Nations,” he added.



Christodoulides noted that “today’s decision is part of an overall plan by Turkey to change of status of the whole fenced area and illegally extend control of the secessionist entity to the fenced area of Varosha, but is also part of Turkey’s policy to negate in this way the aim for reaching a settlement on the basis of a bizonal bicommunal federation, as prescribed by UNSC resolutions.”



“The Security Council has been vocal on the matter of Varosha, and Turkey’s illegal activities, reiterating that no actions should be carried out in relation to Varosha that are not in accordance with UNSC Resolutions and in this context called for the reversal of Turkey’s course of action, stressing the importance of full respect and implementation of its resolutions,” he added.



Christodoulides said that the international community, the United Nations, the United States – as a UNSC Permanent Member, as an actor that understands the importance of stability in the region of the Eastern Mediterranean – have a responsibility to react swiftly, decisively, responding to Mr. Erdogan in the only language he understands. The language of might and decisiveness.

“We immediately raised the issue today at UN level, and tomorrow decisions will be taken on what precisely will be requested from the Security Council. This is an issue on which there are Security Council Resolutions and as such the Security Council’s position is crucial,” he added.

He stressed that “the role of the Government of the United States is of crucial importance. We are well aware, as are you, that President Biden has deep knowledge of the intricacies of the Cyprus problem, and also recognizes the importance and symbolic value of Varosha. This was absolutely clear during his 2014 visit to Cyprus as Vice President during which he exerted efforts for a CBM on Varosha which was regrettably rejected by the Turkish side.”

“We had a first reaction by the US today and we are in communication with the US Government on next steps,” he noted.

He said that “it is important to understand that the unilateral actions by Turkey in Varosha go hand in hand with its change of position on the Cyprus problem, as stated during the 5+1 informal meeting in Geneva in April, rejecting the agreed basis for a solution, namely BBF, and their support for a two state solution, contrary to UNSCRs on the Cyprus problem.”

Christodoulides underlined that “if there is to be any hope for the resumption of negotiations for a viable comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus problem – which would be a strong message of peace in a region that desperately needs it – the US and the international community need to be firm in their reaction on Varosha, otherwise President Erdogan will continue on this path of provocation and division in Cyprus. A policy that forms part of its overall expansionist, hegemonic policy in the region.”

