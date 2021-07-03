Cyprus’ Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides has had telephone conversations with the head of the European diplomacy Josep Borrell and Norwegian Foreign Affairs Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide, about the Cyprus problem and in particular Varosha and UNFICYP’s mandate renewal.

In a tweet the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said about the telephone conversation with Borrell that they discussed “discussed latest in relation to #Cyprob, with special emphasis on #Varosha, with regard to which the position of the EU for the need to fully respect UNSCRs 550, 789 & 1251 is clear and unambiguous.”

In another tweet later about Christodoulides’ conversation with Norway’s Foreign Affairs Minister, the Ministry noted that Norway is currently serving as non permanent member of the UN Security Council.

It added that they “exchanged views on way forward in #Cyprob, developments in #Varosha and #UNFICYP mandate renewal.”

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded and occupied its northern third. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results.



Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’. UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.

The United Nations Peace Keeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), comprising military and civilian personnel from various contributing countries, arrived in Cyprus in March 1964 after intercommunal fighting broke out. The mandate of the force is renewed every six months by the Security Council. The latest renewal was in January this year.