Cyprus Olympic team paraded in the Opening ceremony held in Olympic Stadium yesterday marking the formal beginning of the Olympic Games which were postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



This is the 11th time Cyprus participates in the history of modern Olympics.



The 15-athlete strong team was led by track athlete Milan Trajkovic and Olympic skeet shooter Antri Eleftheriou who held the Cypriot flag.



The team comprise: Marios Georgiou in Gymnastics, Andreas Kariolou, Pavlos Kontides, Marilena Makri, Natasa Lappa in Sailing, Kalia Antoniou, Nicholas Antoniou in Swimming, Andri Christoforou in Road Cycling, Demetris Constantinou, Andri Eleftheriou, Andreas Makris in Shooting, Eleni Artymata, Apostolos Parellis and Milan Trajkovic in Athletics.

Cyprus makes its debut in the 32nd Olympic Games at Tokyo on Saturday with gymnast Marios Georgiou competing in the Men’s Artistic individual All-around.

On Sunday, at 0700 Cyprus time, Andri Christoforou will compete in the Women`s road race.

Also on Sunday, in Shooting, George Achilleos and Demetris Constantinou will compete in the Men`s 10m air rifle as well as in the women’s, Andri Eleftheriou. Whoever makes it to the finals will compete on Monday for a medal.