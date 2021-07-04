The devastating fire that broke out in communities of Limassol and Larnaca on Saturday is partly under control, according to Forestry Department Director Charalambos Alexandrou, who described the blaze “a nightmare”.



He told CNA the blaze was partly under control since early Sunday morning. However, it is still not under complete control but the situation is clearly better since morning as there are still fires along a 40km perimeter.

“We hope that as winds die down and temperatures fall in the evening the situation will be better and hopefully by morning the fire will be under control”, he added.

Alexandrou described the fire a “nightmare” that needs to come under complete control, adding that the Forestry Department and Fire Service will remain in the region overnight.



The fire burnt a total of 55 km of land, including houses, vehicles and other property. He said it was the worst fire since the Republic’s establishment and five times larger than the fires which broke out in Saitta and Solia.

It broke out around midday on Saturday at Arakapa and moved east between Ora and Lagia, the outskirts of Vavatsinia and Agioi Vavatsinias.

A total of 11 planes belonging to the Republic of Cyprus were used as well as two Greek Camadair planes and two more from Israel. Alexandrou said he was devastated by the loss of lives and the loss of properties and cultivations a.



Limassol District Officer Marios Alexandrou said 20 houses were damaged in the fires in Limassol district, as well as two buildings and a number of cars and motorcycles.



Tomorrow, he added, the damage will be assessed and the Ministry of Interior will be informed on the total number for a decision on compensation to be taken