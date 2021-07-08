The onward surge in covid cases in Cyprus continues and the authorities announced 993 cases on Thursday. The hospitalizations reached 107 and the positivity rate now stands at 2,03%.

No deaths were announced and the total number remains at 380, 254 are male (67%), 126 are female (33%) and the median age is 77,3 years.

Today`s cases were detected from 49,032 tests (rapid and PCR).

The total cases since the pandemic broke out in Cyprus is 81,581.From the 107 patients in hospitals, 28 are in serious condition and of them 10 are intubated , one is in ICU and 17 in ACU.

The Reference Hospital in Famagusta now treats 40 patients, 28 are in Nicosia General Hospital , 34 in Limassol and 5 in Makario Hospital.

From the 49,032 tests carried out today, 7,924 were PCR and 41,108 rapid and the positive cases were detected as follows:

71 from 699 samples taken in the contract tracing procedure,

7 from 3,305 tests at the airports, 128 from 3,457 samples taken on private initiative,

14 from 377 samples at the Microbiological Labs of General Hospitals,

34 from 843 rapid tests at private labs or pharmacies and

739 from 40,265 rapid tests in the framework of mass testing of the population. No case was detected from 86 samples taken following a GP referral or during testing at public clinics.

The positivity rate from rapid tests stands at 1,31% in Nicosia from 15,289 tests, at 2,83% in Limassol from 9,234 tests, at 1,86% in Larnaka from 5,043 tests, at 1,71% in Paphos from 4,684 tests and at 1,92% in Famagusta from 3,438 tests.