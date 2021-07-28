Cyprus is continuing its contacts at all levels in the aftermath of the latest illegal and provocative actions by Turkey in the fenced off area of Varosha in Turkish occupied Cyprus and of the relevant Presidential Statement approved by the UN Security Council.

CNA has learnt that there are ongoing deliberations at all levels with the EU countries, the UNSC member states as well as other countries, including Israel.

It is recalled that Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Monday that Israel and Cyprus share deep concern for Turkey`s provocative actions in Cyprus. In statements in Israel, where he welcomed his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides, Lapid said that “we share deep concern of the provocative actions of Turkey in Cyprus lately and we are going to discuss the mutual reaction to it”.

Christodoulides held a telephone conversation on Tuesday with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, the Foreign Ministry said in its twitter account. The Ministry also said that in the context of contacts with all 26 EU member states and the ongoing process at European level in relation to Turkey`s illegal actions, the Foreign Minister held a telephone conversation on Monday, with the Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, the Spanish Foreign Minister Manuel Albares and the German Deputy Foreign Minister Miguel Berger. A series of other contacts took place last week as well.

It is noted that the EU has repeatedly stated that it is guided by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Varosha, and insists that they must be fully respected, including Resolutions 550 (1984) and 789 (1992). The EU stated that it would wait for the UNSC`s position before takig any further action.

On Friday, the UN Security Council approved during an open session a Presidential Statement condemning the announcements “by Turkish and Turkish Cypriot leaders” regarding Varosha and expressed its deep regret regarding these unilateral actions that run contrary to its previous resolutions and statements.



The Security Council called for the immediate reversal of this course of action and the reversal of all steps taken on Varosha since October 2020.

Meanwhile, later today a teleconference on the illegal actions in the fenced area of Famagusta will take place with the participation of the President of the House of Representatives, the Foreign Minister, leaders or representatives of political parties, heads and members of the Parliament`s delegations in international and European parliamentary organisations.

During the teleconference they will discuss about the coordination of actions regarding the Turkish illegal actions.

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’.

Turkey invaded Cyprus on July 20, 1974. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced on Tuesday a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.