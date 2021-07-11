Cyprus Health Ministry announced that 849 new COVID-19 cases were diagnosed on Sunday (positivity rate 1.33%) bringing the total number of cases to 84.272. The total number of COVID-19 patients being treated in hospital is 139, 34 of them in a critical condition.

No deaths of COVID-19 patients were recorded and therefore the total number of infected people who have died remains 380, 254 men (67%) and 126 women (33%). Their median age is 77.3 years old.

A total of 63,665 tests were carried out using the PCR method (5.614) and antigen rapid tests (58.051).

Out of the 34 patients whose condition is critical 13 are intubated, one is being treated in an Intensive Treatment Unit but is not intubated, and 20 in an Increased Care Unit.

The 849 new COVID-19 cases were traced as follows: 5 cases out of 3,622 samples taken by passengers at Larnaca and Paphos airports, 63 cases out of 1,609 samples taken at the private initiative, 14 cases out of 224 samples taken by the General Hospitals` Microbiology Labs, 3 cases out of 148 samples taken after referrals by Personal Doctors and in the framework of checking special groups of the population through public health centres, 28 cases out of 735 samples tested using antigen rapid tests at private labs and pharmacies and 736 cases out of 57,316 samples tested using antigen rapid tests.