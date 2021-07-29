Cyprus Health Ministry announced that two COVID-19 patients died on Wednesday, while 769 (positivity rate: 1.09%) new COVID-19 cases were traced.



Also, 286 patients are being treated in state hospitals, of whom 83 are in a serious condition. It is noted that 88.8% of the patients who are hospitalized have not been vaccinated.

The Ministry announced that 40 of the 83 patients whose condition is serious are intubated in an Intensive Treatment Unit, while 41 are treated in an Increased Care Unit.

The patients who died are a 69 -year-old man, who died in the Intensive Care Unit of Nicosia General Hospital, and a 79 -year-old woman, who died in the Famagusta General Hospital.

The number of patients who have died since the outbreak of the pandemic in Cyprus is now 412, of whom 270 are men (66%) and 142 women (34%). Their median age is 77.3 years.

The total number of confirmed cases increased to 100,129.

A total of 70,678 tests were carried out on Wednesday using the PCR method (6,616) and antigen rapid tests (64,062).

The 769 new COVID-19 cases were traced as follows: 38 cases from 397 samples tested in the process of contact tracing, 15 cases from 2,585 samples taken in the framework of testing passengers in Larnaka and Paphos airports, 156 cases from 3,157 tests done on private initiative, 26 cases from 355 samples taken by the General Hospitals Microbiology Labs, 74 cases from 2,158 antigen rapid tests done in private labs and pharmacies, 460 cases from 61,904 antigen rapids tests.