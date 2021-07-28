The Ministry of Health in Cyprus on Tuesday announced six deaths and 791 new COVID-19 cases, while 292 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals.



The positivity rate stands now at 1.22% and the total number of deaths at 410. The total cases since the pandemic broke out in Cyprus is 99,360.



From the 292 patients in hospitals, 80 are in serious condition and according to the figures, 88% of the patients were not vaccinated.



The new cases were detected from a total 65,063 tests (rapid and PCR).



The deceased are a 81 year-old male who passed away at Larnaca General Hospital, a 86 year-old female who passed away at Famagusta General Hospital, a 78 year-old male who passed away at Famagusta General Hospital, a 77 year-old male who passed away at Nicosia General Hospital, a 67 year-old woman who passed away at Nicosia General Hospital and a 80 year-old female who passed away at Famagusta General Hospital.



From the 410 deaths, 269 are male (66%) and 141 female (34%) and the median age is 77,3 years.

From the 80 patients in serious condition, 34 are intubated, four are in an ICU and 42 in ACU.



From the 65,063 tests today, 6,693 were PCR and 58,370 rapid tests.

The cases were detected as follows: 62 from 454 samples in the framework of contact tracing, 13 from 2,590 tests done at airports, 192 from 3,238 tests done on private initiative, 22 from 183 samples tested at the Microbiological Labs of General Hospitals , 33 from 1,057 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies and 496 from 57,313 rapid tests done in the framework of mass testing of the population.



The positivity rate from rapid tests is at 0.76% in Nicosia, at 0.87% in Limassol, at 0.92% in Larnaka, at 0.84% in Paphos and at 0.87% in Famagusta.