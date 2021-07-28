President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades stressed Wednesday that Greece and Cyprus expect the international and European community to adopt a more decisive stance, which will make it clear to Turkey that it is not possible to continue to act undisturbed and without consequences.

The President was addressing the 3th General Assembly of World Hellenic Inter-Parliamentary Association, held in Athens.

Anastasiades pointed out that Erdogan`s moves in Varosha once again reveal the real and long-term goals of Turkey, “which are none other than the full domination over Cyprus, either through a two-state solution or a confederation, in which the Turkish Cypriot constituent state, under the full control of Turkey, will have a decisive role in the governance of the country “.

“As a result of the new provocative Turkish decision, Cyprus and Greece, acting together, have appealed to all European and international fora, resulting in the unanimous and strong condemnation of the Turkish leadership`s statements regarding the occupied city by the UN Security Council,” stressed the President.

At the same time, he underlined that his presence in the World Hellenic Inter-Parliamentary Association of Hellenism confirms the inseparable and fraternal ties between Greece and Cyprus but also the togetherness and determination of the two countries in defending the rule of law and the common goals of Hellenism.

“Our national positions do not pose a threat to any third country, they are based on respect for international law, human rights and good neighbourly relations, aiming exclusively to serving our countries and the wider region “, said Anastasiades.

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’.

Turkey invaded Cyprus on July 20, 1974. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced on Tuesday a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.