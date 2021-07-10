President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades said on Friday that the government’s targeted policies and the initiatives undertaken by private businesses resulted in recent years in Cypriot products reaching new markets.



Addressing the 39th ceremony for the 2019 Cyprus Export Awards he said that product exports reached in 2020 the amount of €1.26 billion, recording a slight decrease of 3% from €1.31 billion in 2019, despite the impact of the pandemic on international trade.

President Anastasiades underlined the fact that exports of the main exportable Cypriot products, such as pharmaceuticals and the traditional cheese halloumi, increased by 18% and 13% respectively.



Regarding the services sector, the President said that there is a steady increase in recent years, adding that exports of services increased by 33% in the five years 2015-2019, reaching € 12.91 billion, while exports of financial services increased by 20%.

Referring to the economic impact of the pandemic, he said that the government`s highest priority since the beginning of the crisis was to restart the economy as soon as possible noting that within this framework and as a result of the prudent fiscal policy the government was able to support the economy with more than 1.9 billion euro, to support companies and protect jobs, thus preserving social cohesion.

He noted that the effort is to turn the pandemic crisis into an opportunity and said that the government has prepared the ambitious “Cyprus – Tomorrow” plan, which was approved yesterday in the presence of European Commission President in Cyprus.

In his speech, the President of the Republic announced the actions that the Ministry of Energy will take for the promotion of Cypriot products, including the establishment of a Cyprus Branding, as well as the implementation of the first National Action Plan for the Promotion of Cypriot Wine.

The awards presented by President Anastasiades to Cypriot companies for the increase of their exports are: For Industrial Products the award for small industrial units, with a staff less than 50 people, was awarded to the company KARNIC POWERBOATS LTD. the award for industrial units with a staff more than 50 people, was awarded to the company EPIPHANIOU SCRAP METALS LTD. For the Services sector, the award went to ISLAND OIL (HOLDINGS) LTD.

Meanwhile, this year`s ceremony included a special honorary distinction to the Cyprus Cheesemakers Association, as a recognition of their efforts to establish Cyprus` traditional cheese, (halloumi) as the most recognized Cypriot product worldwide.