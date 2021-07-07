Member of Parliament Irene Charalambides, Head of Cyprus Delegation and Special Representative on Fighting Corruption at the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, was elected as one of the Vice-Presidents of the Assembly, a position held for the first time by a Cypriot MP.

According to a parliament’s press release, the work of the 29th Annual Session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA) concluded on Tuesday in Vienna with an online secret ballot for the new Assembly officials.

In the initial stage of the collection of signatures for the selection of the leading candidates for this position, Charalambides received the support of MPs from a significant number of countries to whom she expressed her sincere gratitude.