Peray was shown around the Centre and was pleased to see what services are provided at the Centre .

She met with the Chair of the Centre Susie Constantinides MBE, Treasurer Bambos Charalambous and the manager of the Centre Christalla Evdokimou.

The importance of the Community Centre and its work was explained to her especially the following services Housing related people supporting service, supporting people with advice and advocacies, benefits and housing issues.

There is a Meals on wheels service which continued throughout the pandemic and the Cypriot Community Centre is still delivering every day.

Day Care Service the Community Centre have their own mini – buses to bring the elderly into the Centre but now need replacing.

The Centre requires the support of our community to continue these services.

Please donate to this good cause.

You can donate to their Just Giving Page below

www.justgiving.com/campaign/meals-on-wheels

For further details contact the centre on 0208 881-2329 or email [email protected]