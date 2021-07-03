If you’re able to travel to our beautiful island Cyprus this summer and are looking to spend quality relaxation time, or just want to have some fun with family or friends whilst watching the sun set, look no further than Deep Blue Yacht Lca.

Located at Larnaca Marina, the 45ft Brichwood Motor Yacht offers private parties for a maximum of 15 persons, cruises for any occasion or event, as well as a sunset cruise complete with margarita cocktails, starting at 15 euros per person.

For private hire, prices start at 135 euros per hour, with a preferred minimum rental of 4 hours.

Discover the gorgeous region of Larnaca by water. Whether on a family vacation or chilling with friends, this is the perfect boat to just kick back and relax!

Enjoy the sun and the comfort of a boat tour where you can chose the itinerary. The boat is chartered with a captain for your convenience. It is comfortable and convenient to go to places only accessible by water.

The company also offers diving services, run by Christakis Jiovannis, owner of Deep Blue Yacht Lca and Resort Director at Zenobia Divers, who has over 15 years experience in diving.

Located in Larnaca with direct access to Kastella beach, Zenobia Divers offers a plethora of dive packages and products.

They include one of the Top 10 best wreck dives in the world, the Zenobia, a Swedish ferry that sank on its maiden voyage in 1980 and was thus nicknamed ‘The Titanic of the Mediterranean.’ She now lies on her portside on a flat bed of sand and rocks. The 165-metre ferry was carrying 108 articulated lorries with a varied cargo, including cars, military equipment, games, food and telecommunication systems, and some of the one million hen eggs it was carrying have even remained intact under water.

Other dives sites Larnaca boasts include the MV Elpida, a 63m long and 10m wide vessel sunk in December 2019 to create the region’s first artificial reef; The LEF1, a 15.5m long and 4m wide vessel, also sunk in December 2019 and is the island’s first and only artificial reef suitable for snorkellers; and The Alexandra, a wooden Egyptian fishing vessel that sank in 2006 and measures 37 metres across.

Whether you are an experienced diver or trying the sport for the first time, Jiovannis, a qualified skipper, SSI Dive Control Specialist instructor, a Nitrox Gas Blender, a Mares Technician and fully trained in Scuba Diving International Visual Inspection Procedures, will ensure a pleasurable, safe and comfortable diving experience.

To enjoy moments of relaxation onboard Deep Blue Yacht Lca, or to enquire about private diving services, please call 00357 99 450966 / 96444504 / 96040465. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram: @deepblueyachtlca