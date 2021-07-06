COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Cyprus and the positivity rate stands now at 1,80%. The authorities on Monday announced 787 new cases and one death while 88 patients are getting treatment in hospitals.The total deaths are now 380 and the total cases since the pandemic broke out are 78,809.

From the 88 patients the 23 are in serious condition. The deceased is a female 69 years old who passed away at the American Medical Centre. She was transferred there from the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital. The Health Ministry clarifies that the patient was not an active covid case as 21 days had passed since she caught the disease therefore she could be transferred at a private hospital. From the 380 deaths the 254 are male (67%), and 126 female (33%) and the median age is 77,3 years.

From the 23 patients in serious condition the 8 are intubated, 4 are in ICU and 10 in ACU.

Today`s cases were detected from a total of 43,678 tests (rapid and PCR). The 6,613 were PCR and the 37,065 rapid and the cases were detected as follows:

28 from 501 tests done in the framework of the contact tracing process, 6 from 3,397 tests at the airports, 99 from 2,364 samples from private initiative, 37 from 344 tests at the Microbiology labs of General Hospitals, 2 from 7 tests done after GP referrals or testing at public clinics, 32 from 621 rapid tests done at private labs and pharmacies and 583 from 36,444 rapid tests done in the framework of mass testing of the population.

The positivity rate from the rapid tests stands at 1,23% in Nicosia from 13,979 tests, at 2,17% in Limassol from 8,655 tests, at 1,69% in Larnaka from 5,032 tests, at 1,80% in Famagusta from 3,052 tests and at 1,71% in Pafos from 3,552 tests.

Ten cases were detected at the Industrial zone in Limassol and 9 at the Army.