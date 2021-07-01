The Cyprus High Commission and the Cyprus Centre at the University of Westminster are pleased to announce a series of on-line lunchtime symposia themed on Covid-19 and its manifold and diverse impact on people of the Cypriot diaspora in Britain.

Attendance is free. To register, please email:

[email protected]

The pandemic in terms of reactions and effects in the younger generation. The symposium will focus on the multifaceted aspects of the experiences of Cypriot diaspora youth; how it affects expectations, income, business, SME’s, work prospects, hope and trust. We would like to explore the impact of Covid-19 on the younger members of the Cypriot community. Here graduates, youth bodies and aspiring professionals will be invited to talk of their experiences.

The virtual event will take place on Blackboard Collaborate.

Please email to [email protected] with your name and affiliation (if appropriate) to receive the relevant link. Attendance is free of charge.

Symposium 3: NEXT GENERATION

Thursday 1st July

12.30pm – 1.30pm (BST)

Symposium 3 – Next Generation: Pandemia in terms of reactions and effects in the younger generation. How it effects expectations, income, business, SME’s, work prospects, hope and trust. The focus here would be very much towards the younger members of the community. We would like to explore the impact of Covid-19 on the younger members of the Cypriot community. Here graduates, youth bodies and aspiring professionals will be invited to talk of their experiences. This symposium will focus on the multifaceted aspects of the experiences of Cypriot diaspora youth. Please note this is one of a series of lunchtime on-line events. You are welcome to access as many of these as you wish. . Full programme follows below.

Programme Introduction and Official Opening Moderator and host: Dr Petros Karatsareas, University of Westminster

Welcome Address: Mr. Theodoros D. Gotsis, General Consul, Cyprus High Commission Core panel: Christos Tuton: President, NEPOMAK; an Executive Officer, National Federation of Cypriots. Christos was born and raised in Southgate, London and studied Philosophy, Politics & Economics at the University of York. He is the Executive Officer of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK and serves as President of NEPOMAK (the World Organisation for Young Overseas Cypriots) in a voluntary capacity. Christos is also a member of the President of the Republic of Cyprus’ ‘Overseas Cypriots Advisory Committee’. Christos will speak across a range of issues affecting the younger generation during this time through his involvement with these organisations. Adrian Patsalos: General Secretary of NEPOMAK UK, Executive Assistant Secretary for the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK and an Advocacy Group Member for the European Students’ Union. Adrian is also the Founder and Honorary President of the East London Hellenic Cypriot Society. Previously he was a Social Sciences Tutor at the University of East London, the Chair of the HR & Governance Sub-Committee at University of Salford Students’ Union, the Engagement Coordinator at University of Essex Students’ Union and the President of the University of East London Students’ Union and the Chair of their Board of Trustees. Adrian will speak from a youth perspective particularly taking in the student’s viewpoint. Nicholas Nicou: Honorary Vice President and Global Outreach Coordinator, NEPOMAK. Nicholas has a degree in Biochemistry from Nottingham Trent University. He currently works as a Manufacturing Improvement Associate for MeiraGTx, a Biotechnology company, a job he acquired during this last year. Nicholas will talk on the topic of job hunting at the start of the pandemic and will share his views in terms of those job sectors offering employment and the difficulties faced. Elle Zacharia: Recent Undergraduate and press coordinator of NEPOMAK UK Elle graduated with a history with Spanish degree from University College London during the pandemic and starting in September will join the Bank of England on their graduate programme. In the interim Elle will undertake a policy internship at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Elle will share her experiences in completing her undergraduate degree and securing a job during the pandemic. Open General