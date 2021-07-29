The Council of Europe calls for the reversal of a Turkish decision to further re-open the fenced-off area of Varosha and hopes for renewed settlement talks in Cyprus, while expressing readiness to support UN efforts in this respect.

In a declaration issued on Wednesday, the Council of Europe’s Secretary General, Marija Pejčinović Burić, expresses concern by the announcements of the President of Turkey and the leader of the Turkish Cypriot community on 20 July regarding the further re-opening of the fenced-off area of Varosha.

“Such unilateral action is regrettable as it would be in contradiction with the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions which are fully recognised by the Council of Europe. We call for the reversal of this decision. Dialogue between the two communities should be resumed” says Burić.

We hope that the statement made by the Presidency of the UN Security Council regarding Varosha – the fenced off part of Famagusta – will contribute towards the renewal of the settlement talks, the CoE Secretary General adds.

“The Council of Europe stands ready to support the UN-sponsored efforts in this respect. The human rights of all Cypriots should be fully respected on the basis of the relevant UN resolutions and in line with guarantees provided by the European Convention on Human Rights” Burić concludes.

Turkey invaded Cyprus on July 20, 1974. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced in July a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.