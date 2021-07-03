Courgette and potato Bake / Μπριάμ με κολοκυθάκια και πατάτες

Χρώματα και αρώματα Καλοκαιριού! Colours and aromas of Summer! This is an attractive and colourful vegetarian Greek dish that looks like a picture framed in the roasting dish (Ταψί).

It’s very easy to make and you can use any seasonal vegetables. I like to serve it with feta cheese, a nice salad and crusty sourdough bread, or have it as an accompaniment to meat or fish dishes.

Ingredients (serves 6):

4 large courgettes, thickly sliced

3-4 medium Cypriot potatoes, peeled and sliced

2 medium red onions, thickly sliced

200g tin of chopped tomatoes

1 large fresh tomato, chopped

2-3 garlic cloves, chopped

2 teaspoon dried oregano

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons flat leaf parsley, chopped

150mls olive oil

1 vegetable stock cube

200mls warm water

You will also need a round 28cm/11inch Greek round oven dish (tapsi)

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees C / 400f / gas mark 6.

Drizzle the tapsi/oven dish with a little olive oil and spread the can of chopped tomatoes over the base.

Starting from the outside of the tray, tightly lay the vegetable slices upright until you come to the middle. If you have any vegetables left, just tuck them in. Season well with salt and pepper. Sprinkle over the garlic, oregano, parsley and fresh chopped tomato.

Dilute vegetable stock cube in warm water and pour over, drizzle with olive oil and cover with foil.

Place in the hot oven and bake for 1 ½ hours. Remove foil and continue cooking for another 15- 20 minutes until the vegetables are tender and slightly charred. Best served lukewarm.

