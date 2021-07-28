European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed on Tuesday EU support for a Cyprus settlement in line with UN resolutions and the EU acquis. President of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, wrote yesterday on Twitter that he spoke on the phone with von der Leyen and they had a useful exchange of views, following Tuesday’s strong declaration on Varosha, issued on behalf of the 27 member states.



As the President wrote on Twitter, “von der Leyen reiterated the EU support of a solution to the Cyprus problem based on the UN resolutions, the EU acquis and the agreed UN framework.”



In a declaration on behalf of the European Union, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said the European Council will consider actions at its next meeting in case of non-reversal of Turkey’s actions in Varosha.



The EU also reiterates that it is crucial that Turkey commits and contributes constructively to the resumption of negotiations for a comprehensive settlement, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions.



Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’.

Turkey invaded Cyprus on July 20, 1974. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced on Tuesday a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.