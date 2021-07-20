The All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Cyprus and the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK have hosted their annual parliamentary meeting to mark the 47th tragic anniversary of Turkey’s illegal invasion and occupation of Cyprus.

The event took place virtually on Monday evening, with the participation of Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and the UK Minister for European Neighbourhood Wendy Morton, as well as a number of MPs from all parties and members of the Cypriot diaspora.

In his address, Christodoulides blamed the failure to reach common ground during last April’s informal Geneva meeting regarding the Cyprus issue on the Turkish side’s “unacceptable demands and arbitrary preconditions” that aim at a “two-state solution”.

As he added, “hand in hand” with this position are Turkish President Erdogan’s efforts to create new fait accompli on the territory of the Republic of Cyprus, in the fenced area of Varosha. He called upon the international community to continue sending clear messages of disapproval of such actions.

He noted that should Erdogan proceed with announcements that mean change in the status of Varosha during his trip in the occupied north, then “the international community must respond in a decisive manner, upholding in this way international legality.”

He also underlined the “crucial” role the UK has with regards to the Cyprus issue and on Varosha and asked the British government to convey “a clear, unequivocal message to Turkey that there can be no discussion of Turkey’s preposterous position on the form of a solution to the Cyprus problem, that there is no room or appetite in London for constructive ambiguity that is intended to conceal a solution that is confederal in substance to appear on the outside as a bizonal, bicommunal federation.”

He concluded by noting that the UK’s tangible interests in Cyprus are best served by a solution within the agreed framework of the UN resolutions. “Any other kind of solution will open Pandora’s box. Needless to say, if the solution does not secure the continuity of the Republic of Cyprus, the UK’s interests in Cyprus will also be negatively affected,” he said.

Minister Morton said that the UK support for a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement is unwavering. “We have been clear that it should be based on the existing parameters of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality. We believe that these parameters are broad enough and flexible enough to accommodate the interests of both communities,” she noted.

She reiterated the UK’s commitment to support the efforts of the UNSG to reach a Cyprus settlement and said she was convinced that common ground can be found with “political will and commitment, and with flexibility and creativity”.

Morton also stressed that the UK shares the concerns regarding Varosha and will be watching events surrounding President Erdogan’s visit very closely.

She repeated that the UK Government “has been clear with Ankara that they should refrain from actions that could undermine the chances of a settlement” and that the UK “actively supports” the various resolutions on Varosha.

Co-host of the event Christos Karaolis, President of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK, said that the diaspora believes that a Cyprus where Cypriots live and prosper together is “both attainable and viable”.

He highlighted the Federation’s campaign #HandsOffCyprus through which 472 British MPs have been emailed by thousands of constituents regarding Cyprus, and he called for “meaningful consequences” for Turkey’s violations of UN resolutions on Varosha.

Sir Roger Gale, the Conservative MP and Chair of the APPG for Cyprus said Erdogan’s behaviour is “completely unacceptable”.

Liberal Democrats’ Christine Jardine said that a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality is not just the best, but the only way to uphold international resolutions, international law and human rights in Cyprus.

Labour’s Shadow Minister for Peace and Disarmament Fabian Hamilton said his party supports the abolishment of guarantees and the withdrawal of the Turkish occupation army, and added that a two-state outcome is “a non-starter”.

SNP’s Foreign Affairs spokesperson Alyn Smith expressed his party’s support for a bizonal, bicommunal federation and noted that Cyprus has caused a rear accord across parties in the House of Commons.

Conservative MP Theresa Villiers, Vice-Chair of the APPG, said it is time for the UK Foreign Secretary to advocate publicly for an end to third country guarantees in any future settlement, and asked for the international community’s condemnation of the unacceptable Turkish incursions in the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone and President Erdogan’s provocative decision to re-open of the beach front at Varosha.

Labour Party’s Bambos Charalambous, another APPG Vice-Chair, said Turkey has been “clearly provocative” and that the international community has to do more to hold President Erdogan to account for his actions.

The event was concluded with an intervention on the tragedy of the missing persons by the Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou, who noted that progress on this humanitarian issue over the last few years has been “disappointing, to say the least”.

Warning that “time is running out” due to the lack of sincere and constructive cooperation by Turkey, he called upon the British MPs to contribute in whatever way they consider appropriate, to assist the efforts to solve the tragedy of the missing persons to the sake of the families concerned.

The virtual event was also attended by the Cyprus High Commissioner in the UK Andreas Kakouris, MPs Matthew Offord, Mark Jenkinson, Caroline Nokes, Feryal Clarke, Carol Monaghan, Steve McCabe, as well as many members of the diaspora.