China is following the developments in Cyprus and especially in the fenced off area of Famagusta and reaffirms its firm position on the Cyprus issue, Chinese Ambassador to Nicosia Liu Yantao stressed in a meeting on Friday with President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou.

During the meeting, Demetriou expressed her gratitude for China`s firm support, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, regarding the Cyprus problem and the efforts to reach a solution based on international law and the relevant UN Resolutions. She reaffirmed Cyprus` strong support for respecting China`s sovereignty and territorial integrity and for the One China policy.



The Chinese Ambassador said that China is following the developments in Cyprus in particular in the fenced off area of the city of Famagusta. He reaffirmed the consistent and firm position of principles of his country on the Cyprus problem, which, as he said, is based on the respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus. He also expressed China`s opposition to any unilateral challenges, which cause tension and hamper efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue peacefully.

Liu also expressed his appreciation for Cyprus` principled stance on the One-China policy as well as for Nicosia`s contribution in the cooperation between his country and the EU.

During their meeting, they stressed the development of cooperation between the two states, especially in the last years and the prospects to further strengthen relations in the sectors of the economy, tourism, culture and education. They also talked about the prospects to further enhance the relations between the Parliaments of the two states.