China maintains all parties should strictly abide by the relevant UN resolutions on Cyprus, said the country’s ambassador in Nicosia Liu Yantao.

In a message on Twitter, he also said that he conveyed a message from China’s President Xi Jinping to President of the Republic Nicos Anastasiades on Varosha, reiterating at the same time China’s principled position.

He also said China is discussing with other members of the UN Security Council further measures to be taken regarding the latest developments in Varosha.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar announced on Tuesday a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.

“We are discussing with other members of #UNSC in NY on further measures to be taken, regarding the latest development in #Varosha. #Cyprob @CyprusMFA”, Liu wrote on Twitter.

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’. Turkey invaded Cyprus on July 20, 1974. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.