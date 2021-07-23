School Improvement support to help our schools improve attainment levels and raise standards even higher across the borough is set to continue after the council renewed the Haringey Education Partnership’s (HEP’s) contract for a further three years.

Having worked in a productive and successful partnership with our educational settings and the local authority since September 2018, the HEP will continue this invaluable improvement work through to August 2024 after Cabinet approved the contract extension last night (Thursday 22 July 2021).

Cllr Zena Brabazon, Haringey Council’s Cabinet Member for Early Years, Children and Families, said:

This partnership has been really productive and successful for the council, Haringey Education Partnership and – most importantly – our schools so far, and we look forward to continuing our joint support for them in raising attainment and achievement for all our children.

Partnership working between the council and the HEP is vitally important as it underpins relationships with our family of schools, and key statutory functions – such as Admissions, Early Years, infrastructure improvements to school buildings, school place planning and SEND – remain with the local authority.

These combined functions and roles help support our schools and collaborative working across them all is essential in delivering the best outcomes for children and young people.

This new three-year contract, which is worth more than £2.1m, will see the HEP deliver the following school improvement services:

Challenge, advice and support

Compliance

Continuing Professional Development/CPD

Curriculum and pedagogy

Data analysis

Governance

Policy updates

Collaborative strategic projects, including Black Caribbean and Black Asian and Minority Ethnic achievement work

The HEP works in close collaboration and partnership with the council to build on the existing strengths of schools in Haringey, and is accountable to the local authority for delivery and outcomes.

This model of a not-for-profit, school-led, school improvement company is aimed at creating an exceptional system, with a higher proportion of outstanding educational settings, and continuing to tackle attainment gaps within – and across – schools in the borough.