Do you recognise this man?

Officers investigating a serious assault on a member of rail staff in London are today releasing this image in connection.

On 23 June at around 09.30am, a man pushed a member of rail staff down the stairs at Tulse Hill station.

The member of staff fell around ten feet and sustained an injury to the back of his head. He is still in hospital undergoing treatment.

The man ran out of the station immediately after the assault.

Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 143 of 23/06/21.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.