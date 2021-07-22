[Image of man sought following bus assault]

Officers investigating an assault on a bus driver in Harrow have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.

Police were called at 16:00hrs on Wednesday, 5 May after the driver, a man in his 30s, was found injured outside North Harrow Underground Station.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. It was reported that the driver had been punched by a passenger who he had challenged for not wearing a face mask.

The driver was taken to hospital where he received treatment for a head injury. He has since been discharged and has made a full recovery.

Detectives from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating and have recovered CCTV from the bus.

Anyone who recognises the man in this image is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 4594/05May. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.