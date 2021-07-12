Do you recognise these men?

Detectives are investigating a serious assault against a British Transport Police (BTP) officer at Camden Town Underground station and have today released images in connection.

Just after 11pm on Sunday 11 July, a BTP officer was tending to a medical emergency after a man had fallen down an escalator. The officer was approached by two men who punched him and struck him around the head. He was treated in hospital for fractures to his face and serious injuries to his shoulder and upper body.

Officers believe the men in the images may have information which could help their investigation and are urgently appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Gary Pinner said: “This violent attack took place while one of our officers was helping a member of the public in need.

“As a result, he has suffered severe injuries. No officer should be subject to this while doing their job to keep passengers safe across the network.

“Violent and abusive behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated on the railway, whether directed towards the public, rail staff or our officers.”

If you recognise them or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 631 of 11/07/21.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.