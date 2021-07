We have teamed up with British Cycling and Hertfordshire County Council to offer a series of free Learn to Ride and Confidence Building sessions over the summer months.

These courses provide a great opportunity to learn how to ride a bike, improve your bike skills and develop confidence to ride a bike on Broxbourne’s quieter roads.

These sessions are available to anyone aged 16+ (12+ if accompanied by an adult), with sessions taking place at the Lee Valley White Water Centre on the several Saturdays this summer.