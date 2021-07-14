We have teamed up with British Cycling and Hertfordshire County Council to offer a series of free Learn to Ride and Confidence Building sessions over the summer months.
These courses provide a great opportunity to learn how to ride a bike, improve your bike skills and develop confidence to ride a bike on Broxbourne’s quieter roads.
These sessions are available to anyone aged 16+ (12+ if accompanied by an adult), with sessions taking place at the Lee Valley White Water Centre on the several Saturdays this summer.
Please see the image for all dates and times.
To learn more and to book, please email [email protected] or call 01992 785 555 extension 1519