Acting President of the Republic, President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou said on Monday the current situation Cyprus is going through is extremely hard and the firm principled stance and support of the UK in efforts to handle the unilateral challenges by the Turkish side is of utmost significance.

Demetriou was speaking during a meeting with British High Commissioner Stephen Lillie.

She thanked him for Britain’s longstanding support in efforts to solve the Cyprus problem, as permanent member of the Security Council and one of the guarantor powers of the Republic of Cyprus.

On his part Lillie underlined the UK’s dedication for a solution to the Cyprus problem based on the relevant UN resolutions, noting at the same time his country’s opposition to actions that undermine the possibility for a solution, such as the recent statements on the part of the Turkish side regarding Famagusta.

Referring to the recent provocative actions and statements by Turkish President Tayip Erdogan in relation to the opening of the fenced off area of Famagusta , Demetriou said these are unacceptable and illegal actions which violate every meaning of international law and are in complete contradiction to the UNSC resolutions as well as European principles and values.

This period is extremely difficult and within this framework, the firm principled stance and support of the UK in efforts to handle the unilateral provocations of the Turkish side, is especially important, she added.

She also stressed the need to find common ground to restart negotiations for a solution to the Cyprus problem the soonest possible, a position which the ambassador agreed to.

During the meeting, the close relations and firm bonds between Cyprus and the UK were reconfirmed in fields ranging from education, economy and trade exchange. Both confirmed their readiness to work to further strengthen these bonds at all levels.

Turkey invaded Cyprus on July 20, 1974. Numerous UN backed talks to reunite the island have failed to yield results.

UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus be extended to include Varosha.

Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, announced last week a partial lifting of the military status in Varosha.

On October 8, 2020, the Turkish side opened part of the fenced area of Varosha, following an announcement made in Ankara on October 6. Both the UN Secretary-General and the EU expressed concern, while the UN Security Council called for the reversal of this course of action.