Wild fire breaks out in Pera Pedi area, residents alerted

A wild fire broke out in mountainous Pera Pedi area around 10:15 on Friday morning and efforts to extinguish it are underway, according to Philenews.

Pera Pedi is a village in the Limassol District of Cyprus, located 4 km south-east of Pano Platres.

Four Fire Brigade vehicles have been mobilized, along with Forestry Department forces and small aircrafts.

Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis has rushed to the area and residents were called to be on alert.