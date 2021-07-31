The Executive Committee of the Board of British Cypriots met on 21 July 2021 to evaluate the latest developments in Cyprus, to reaffirm the Board’s commitment to the ceaseless fighting for the promotion of the human rights of the displaced Cypriots and to plan the future actions in furtherance of the Board’s objectives.

Executive Committee member Antonis Savvides expressed, on behalf of the Board, the unequivocal condemnation of Erdogan’s illegal visit to occupied Cyprus and Turkey’s intentions to break UN Security Council resolutions on the status of occupied Famagusta.

As the meeting took place on anniversary of the Turkish invasion, which is very painful memory for all Cypriots, the Executive Committee observed a minute’s silence in memory of all the victims of Turkish invasion.

Acting Chairman Doros Partasides summarised the many activities of the Board in the last six months, and especially the engagement of the Board with members of the UK Parliament, the British Government, and European Officials.

Elissa Ellinas reported the recognition of the Board’s work by the Chairwoman of the Cyprus Parliament, a welcome confirmation of the Board’s growing relevance.

Executive Committee members Stella Protopapa, Marie Nicholsby and Spyros Neophytou expanded on the Board’s mission for a more dynamic, effective, progressive, and inclusive movement for the British Cypriots and the encouraging responses they have received from the younger generation to this vision.

Historian Leonidas Leonidou gave an account of the recent illegal actions by Turkey in occupied Famagusta. He analysed the historical context and the diplomatic efforts currently underway to curb further Turkish violations of international law and the creation of new hurdles in the efforts of the of the international community for the termination of the occupation.

After fruitful deliberations on the development of the strategic priorities of the Board, Dr Galazis and Dr Hadjiphilipou shared their experiences of the successful registration of the UK Cyprus Medical Association.

Prize-winning Times journalist Eleni Kourea provided valuable insights on how to engage with the British press. The Executive members unanimously agreed both the short- and long-term plans of actions.

Acting Chairman Doros Partasides concluded the meeting by expressing his gratitude to all the members for their hard work and restating his optimism that with the involvement of so many successful young British Cypriots on the Board, the future of our movement is bright.