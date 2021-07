The popular Summer Holiday Football Camps ran by The Hive Foundation are now available to book, these holiday camps are brilliant for Junior Bees during the school holidays!

The camps are available for those in school years 1-9 and parents can book their child on for either a half day (10:00-12:30) or a full day (10:00-16:00).

Full dates and pricing can be found via the leaflet below:To book your place on the Summer Football Camps, please visit The Hive Foundation website, by CLICKING HERE.