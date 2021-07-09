Cyprus, a Mediterranean island nation, has been divided for the last forty-seven years with 37 per cent of the land occupied by foreign troops.

Turkey has partitioned the island, separating two communities by force, making Nicosia, the only divided capital in the world.

Each July, a rally takes place to draw attention to the plight of Cyprus. The Stand Up for Cyprus rally keeps the memory of a free united Cyprus alive.

To mark the 47th Anniversary of the Turkish Invasion of the island, a candelight vigil will take place on Friday, 16 July, from 5pm to 6pm (subject to COVID-19 restrictions) to be held at the steps of the Victorian Parliament House.

On Sunday, 18 July, a memorial service will be held at Saint Efstathios Church, 221 Dorcas Street, South Melbourne, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Australian Hellenic Memorial at Birdwood Avenue at noon.