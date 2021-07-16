The devastation caused by the fiery rampage claimed close to 60 sq kilometers of forests, with surrounding villages, farms and homes burned to the ground. Sadly the wildfires, which began at the foothills of Troodos mountains and ravaged surrounding Limassol and Larnaca districts during a blistering heatwave, also claimed four innocent lives.

Essential infrastructure, including fire stations and equipment to battle any recurring blazes, have been obliterated, leaving the country vulnerable. The aftermath of the wildfires will impact families, individuals and communities, already suffering from the country’s economic turmoil and COVID-19 pandemic, to struggle well into the future. Also, the destruction of the local environment and ecosystems – which are vital to the country’s economy, will take decades to recover.

Cyprus’ President has labeled the event a tragedy and appealed for assistance: “We encourage everyone in the diaspora to donate whatever they can afford, to help our compatriots through this difficult time.”

In response to this call, the Cyprus Community of NSW has launched a Cyprus Fire Appeal targeting assistance for the country’s wildfire ravaged regions.

Funds donated will go toward the rebuilding efforts, specifically for reforestation in the area and to re-establish and re-equip the Eptagonia regional fire station which succumbed to the fires.

The Cyprus Community of NSW, Cyprus Fire Appeal is being coordinated directly with local village councils in Cyprus’s fire affected areas and generously facilitated by the Delphi Bank.

Any donations, large or small will help to make a real difference to the lives of the people of Cyprus as they try to rebuild.

Thank you for your support!

Michael Kyriakou,

Convenor, Cyprus Community Cyprus Fire Appeal Initiative

and The Board of the Cyprus Community of NSW Australia