20 of July

47 years since the Turkish Invasion…

ΔΕΝ ΞΕΧΝΟΥΜΕ ….

The Cyprus Community of Canberra organised the annual Memorial Service for all those who lost their lives during the Turkish invasion in 1974, at St Nicholas Church.

High Commissioner Mrs Martha A. Mavrommatis ( also delivered the eulogy ), Ambassador of Greece Mr George Papacostas , DHOM Mr Theodoros Michalopoulos , President of the Cypriot Community of Camberra and President of the PanAustralian Justice of Cyprus Committee ( PASEKA) Mrs Georgia Alexandrou , President of the Greek Orthodox Comminity of Canberra Mr John Loukadelis, the President of the Hellenic Club Mr Stefanos Pashalidis , presidents and representatives of the various Greek and Cypriot organisations of Camberra and members of the Cypriot and Greek Communities, attended the Memorial Service.

Αιώνια τους η Μνήμη 🌻

In the afternoon the Cyprus Community of Camberra organised on line webinar lecture by Dr Nearchos A. Kyriakides in celebration of the 200 years since the Greek Revolution and the role of the Greeks of Cyprus in the Revolution .

