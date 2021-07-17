Six people have been arrested in connection with the theft of a digger worth more than £50,000.Officers stopped two vehicles on the M25 motorway last night.

Officers have arrested six people in connection with the theft of a digger worth more than £50,000 following a stop on the M25 motorway last night (Thursday 15 July).

At around 5.45pm, police received an alert that the large digger, which had been stolen from the Dunstable area of Bedfordshire, was in transit on the M25.

Specially trained officers from the Mobile Support Team and the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit were deployed to the area, where they discovered the digger on the back of a truck, with a black Kia Sedona travelling in convoy.

Officers utilised specialist tactics in order to bring both of the vehicles to a safe stop between junction 23 (South Mimms) and junction 24 (Potters Bar) of the M25.

As a result, traffic was brought to a standstill. The road was fully re-opened by 7.20pm.

Six people were arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft. They all remain in police custody at this time.

Officers later conducted a Section 18 search at an address in Wharf Road, Wormley, Broxbourne in connection with the incident, where several more suspected stolen vehicles were recovered.

Inspector Victoria Richards, of the Tactical Resources Team, said: “All vehicles involved have since been recovered. I would like to thank all motorists who were held up on the M25 last night as a result of this operation for their patience.

“The temporary road closure allowed us to recover the stolen vehicle and make arrests within an hour of the initial report coming in.”

You can use our community voice platform ‘echo’ to let us know what you think we should be prioritising in your area. Your feedback will help towards shaping our local policing priorities, initiatives and campaigns. Visit bit.ly/herts-echo and tell us your thoughts.