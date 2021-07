On Sunday the 13th of July 2021 a memorial service will take place at each parish of the Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain in memory of all who passed away during the tragic events of 1974 on the Island of Cyprus, as a result of the invasion and illegal occupation of the Island.

On the same day a collection will be taken throughout the parishes of the Archdiocese for those affected by the recent and catastrophic fires on the Island.