Haringey’s exciting programme to deliver a new generation of council homes has taken another major step forward after approval was granted to acquire 177 homes at Hale Wharf, Tottenham Hale.

The Hale Wharf site will deliver high-quality council homes at council rent in six blocks, all of which will meet adaptability standards, with 27 being wheelchair accessible.

The council will identify disabled families and individuals on the housing register with specific needs, with a view to creating bespoke homes for them at Hale Wharf.

Tenants will have homes in an ideal location beside the River Lea, overlooking Paddock Community Nature Park and the Walthamstow wetlands and only five minutes’ walk from Tottenham Hale station.

The homes will create an inclusive environment that improves air quality, reduces congestion, and supports all members of the community to access greener, healthier, and more attractive places.

Sustainability will be at the heart of the development, which has adopted the Mayor of London’s Healthy Streets Approach. Construction will begin by the end of 2021 and should be completed by late 2023.

Cabinet Member for House Building, Placemaking and Development, Cllr Ruth Gordon, said:

“This decision will provide 177 homes built to high design standards in a very nice location beside the River Lea and overlooking the Paddock Community Nature Park. It demonstrates the Council’s commitment to delivering high quality homes for Haringey residents.”