Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Potters Bar.

Officers were called to reports of fighting in the car park at Potters Bar Football Club at 11.50pm on Saturday 3 July.

On arrival, a man was found to have sustained three stab injuries. No weapon was recovered.

Detective Inspector Theresa Heredia, of Hertfordshire Constabulary, said: “The victim was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition. We are investigating and would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has any information.

“If anyone has footage of the incident, please get in touch with police using our non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR937 of 2/7. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report.”

