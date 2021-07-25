Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an assault by Hyde Park.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 15:34hrs on Sunday, 25 July to reports of an assault at Speakers’ Corner, W1.

Officers attended and found a 39-year-old woman suffering from a minor slash injury to her head. She was treated at the scene by the LAS before being taken to a central London hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Following a search of the area, a knife was recovered nearby.

Officers based in Westminster are working alongside colleagues from the Royal Parks OCU to investigate and identify the person responsible.

Detective Superintendent Alex Bingley, from the Central West Command Unit, which covers policing in Westminster, said: “This was clearly a very distressing incident for the woman involved and officers have spent time with her, whilst she was being treated for her injury, to get an account of what happened.

“We know that this assault was witnessed by a number of people, many of whom captured it on their phones. I would ask them, if they have not already done so, to contact police.

“We remain in the early stages of our investigation and are working hard to trace the person responsible. I would ask people not to speculate on the motive for the attack until we have established the full facts.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or @MetCC quoting reference Cad 4376/25Jul.

Alternatively, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.