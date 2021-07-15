Officers investigating several vehicle interference offences in Waltham Cross are appealing for witnesses and information.

Last Tuesday (6 July), it was reported that a man was seen making attempts to access vehicles in the pay and display car park on the High Street between 8.30pm and 9pm.

Assistant Investigator Emily Postle said: “Thanks to a vigilant member of the public who reported the suspicious activity, officers arrested a 27-year-old man at the scene in connection with the offences. He has since been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

“I would like to directly appeal to anyone who may have had their vehicle parked in the car park around the time specified, or who may have driven past it. I’d ask you to double check whether your vehicle may have been targeted – if you notice anything missing or out of sorts, please report it to us. If you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please review the footage as you may have captured something of note.

“We would encourage you to always call 999 if you see someone acting suspiciously in the vicinity of your, or any other, vehicle. A crime could potentially be in progress and by calling 999 you are giving us the best possible chance to attend immediately and detain any suspects.”

If you have any information, you can contact Assistant Investigator Postle directly via email at [email protected]

You can report information online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/51394/21.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.

You can use our community voice platform ‘echo’ to let us know what you think we should be prioritising in your area. Your feedback will help towards shaping our local policing priorities, initiatives and campaigns.

