Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a shooting in Edgware.

Officers were called at 00:06hrs on Sunday, 25 July to reports of a shooting in Abbots Road.

On arrival they found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot injury to his leg. He was taken to a north London hospital by London Ambulance Service for treatment – his condition is not life threatening.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Trident) are investigating. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 254/25Jul. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.