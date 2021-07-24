Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was found injured in Haringey.

Officers were called at 00:33hrs on Friday, 23 July after a man was found in Markfield Park, off Crowland Road, N15.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and the 54-year-old man was tkane to hospital for treatment to injuries, including a serious head injury. He was taken to hospital where he remains – his condition is not thought to be life threatening.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, including into how the man came to sustain his injuries.

Officers are appealing to anyone who was in Markfield Park or the surrounding area just after midnight on Friday, 23 July and saw or heard anything to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 175/23Jul. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

There have been no arrests; enquiries continue