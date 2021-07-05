Detectives investigating the violent robbery of an elderly woman in Homerton have released an image of a man they want to identify

The robbery took place at 14:50hrs on Tuesday, 1 June at Paragon Road, E9.

The victim, an 87-year-old woman, was followed into a block of flats by a man who pushed her to the floor and stole her purse from the wheeled shopping trolley that she used to aid her in walking.

The victim was found on the floor by a delivery driver who took her to her to a friend who called the police.

Anyone who can identify the man pictured should call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 4753/1JUN.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.