The Yianis Christodoulou Foundation is pleased to offer everyone the opportunity to watch Anna Vissi perform live at the gala dinner taking place on 8th July in aid of all nine special needs public schools in Cyprus.

Fans around the world can watch the live streamed event for free, or they can choose to donate towards this good cause if they wish. More details about how to watch will be announced soon.

The Yianis Christodoulou Foundation would like to take this opportunity to thank the following companies and individuals for warmly supporting the gala dinner: Alassia NewShips Management Inc., Amara Hotel, Bank of Cyprus, Canary Riverside Hotel, Christian Moore, Cyprus Seeds, David Coulthard, Digital Tree Ltd, Elysium Hotel, Heathgrove Estates Ltd, H.S. Data Ltd, IMH Ltd, Iron FX, JETSHUTTLE, KEO, Limassol Marina, Marina Vernicos Photography, Marketway Ltd, NAGA Markets Europe Ltd, ONE Light Ltd, Prevention at Sea, United Signals, Safe Bulkers, Inc., Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, TechLink Ltd and Zuri-Invest AG.

A special thank you also to the exceptional Anna Vissi who will perform at the charity event with no fee, to Limassol Marina for hosting yacht Zeus free, and to the Amara Hotel for kindly donating its catering services for the event at no cost.

Both Amara and Elysium Hotels have also offered a voucher for a weekend accommodation and spa treatment for 2 people to be auctioned on the evening.

Other donated items to be auctioned include:

– Karting lessons and dinner for two in Monaco with David Coulthard who will be present at the evening

– Limited Edition photograph by Marina Vernicos to be given in person on the night

– Dinner and night out with Mr John Christodoulou and Anna Vissi in Monaco

– Signed poster by Roger Moor, as James Bond 007, donated by Christian Moore

– Weekend stay for two in the presidential suite of the Canary Riverside Plaza hotel in London, UK, donated by Yianis Group

– Private 2 seats on board a private jet (Citation X) for a weekend round trip from Larnaca to Mykonos valid until 31st August 2021, donated by JETSHUTTLE

Mr Christodoulou said, “for such initiatives, all contributions are valuable and much appreciated, showing that Cypriots can join forces to support all nine special needs schools where all the money collected will be donated.”

The Yianis Christodoulou Foundation focuses predominately on vulnerable children and covers all funds of various projects aiming to upgrade their learning and living environment while offering opportunities for the cultivation of their talents, creativity and interests. All operational costs of the foundation are fully covered by the Yianis Group and its Founder, Mr John Christodoulou. This maximizes the utilisation of all funds and donations for the benefit of children in need.

The Foundation has completed various projects internationally, and in Cyprus. Among the projects implemented in Cyprus are:

– The renovation of and the purchase of equipment and furniture for the Children’s House in Nicosia and Larnaca in cooperation with the Social Services of the Ministry of Welfare, Labour and Social Insurance.

– The upgrade of outdoor basket-ball courts in various public primary schools, the purchase of gymnastic equipment and the construction of shelter to protect children from the rain and the sun, as well as the purchase and installation of seats in multi-purpose sport centre.

– The renovation of classrooms and the creation of high tech lab rooms with new IT equipment and interactive board.

– The purchase of music equipment for SISTEMA CYPRUS for the provision of free music education to all children, especially to the ones who are deprived and vulnerable.

– The organisation of school competitions with the approval of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth, such as the ‘Keep Fit and Healthy’ which promoted the well- being among teenagers aiming to empower them to stay away from addictive substances through non-contact boxing. The competition was supported by the visit of a delegation of world champion boxers, coaches from the UK National Boxing Association and athletes from the UK. All prizes won have been utilised by the schools for the construction of shelters, kiosks or the purchase of necessary equipment.

– The support during Covid-19 pandemic and the delivery of 6,500 ‘Thank you’ packages to health workers in all public hospitals across Cyprus.

The Yianis Christodoulou Foundation has taken the initiative to support special needs schools in Cyprus to upgrade their facilities and improve the services provided to disabled children and children with special needs. This follows the cooperation of the Foundation with several special schools last year as part of the Pancyprian Special School Competition entitled HANDS UP FOR ALL. During previous work undertaken, the Foundation realised the emerging need to respond to the specific requirements of children with disabilities or special needs. Therefore, the aim of the charity gala on 8th July will be to support all nine special needs public schools in Cyprus.

For further information regarding The Yianis Christodoulou Foundation, please visit www.yianischristodouloufoundation.com or follow on social media – Facebook: YCFoundationCy / Instagram: ycf_cyprus